Couple thrashed, stripped naked in Bihar, 8 held

An incident surfaced on Tuesday wherein a couple was allegedly thrashed and stripped naked in the neighbourhood for being in an 'illicit' relationship.

ANI | Forbesganj (Bihar) | Updated: 15-09-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 04:04 IST
Sub-divisional Police officer of Forbesganj, RP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An incident surfaced on Tuesday wherein a couple was allegedly thrashed and stripped naked in the neighbourhood for being in an 'illicit' relationship. Following this incident, Bihar Police has filed a case and arrested eight persons in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-divisional Police officer of Forbesganj, RP Singh said, "A couple was chained together on orders of a panchayat in Forbesganj for pursuing an illicit relationship, as the woman was already married." "They were thrashed and stripped naked here. Their relatives were also fined. 8 people have been arrested," he added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

