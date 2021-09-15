Left Menu

COVID-19 curfew extended in Dehradun district

The Uttarakhand government has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the Dehradun district till 6 am of September 21, said Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-09-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 04:49 IST
COVID-19 curfew extended in Dehradun district
Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the Dehradun district till 6 am of September 21, said Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday. The District Magistrate said that in view of the prevention of COVID-19, only those tourists who have done online registration on Dehradun Smart City Portal, must provide negative RT-PCR report 72 hours before arrival, hotel booking proof in Mussoorie.

Apart from this, no person will be allowed to enter pond/river/waterfall etc. in tourist areas like Sahastradhara, Guchupani and Mussoorie. He said that in view of the rooms available in commercial establishments like hotels and homestays in Mussoorie, only 15,000 tourists will be allowed on weekends. Parking of vehicles will not be allowed after 5 pm on Mall Road in Mussoorie. It will be mandatory to follow the standard operating procedure in letter and spirit, it is mandatory for every person to wear mask, handkerchief or scarf while venturing out of hotels and spitting in a public place will be banned.

He has told that in case of violation of orders, Rs 500-1000 will be charged as a penalty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021