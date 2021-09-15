Left Menu

UP Polls: Cong asks ticket aspirants to submit Rs 11000 with application

The Congress has asked those wanting to contest the upcoming assembly elections to deposit a fee of Rs. 11,000 along with their application, according to a memo from Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-09-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 09:57 IST
UP Polls: Cong asks ticket aspirants to submit Rs 11000 with application
Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress has asked those wanting to contest the upcoming assembly elections to deposit a fee of Rs. 11,000 along with their application, according to a memo from Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu. The decision was taken in the meeting of the election committee of the party under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi. Fees will have to be deposited into the account of the UP Congress President.

"Sanjay Sharma and Vijay Bahadur have been authorized to collect the applications for the upcoming assembly elections. All applicants can submit their application to the aforementioned people till September 25 along with Rs 11,000 through RTGS, demand draft or pay order. The bank details for the purpose of submitting the amount have also been attached to this letter. This arrangement starts with immediate effect," said the memo. Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are due to be held next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

