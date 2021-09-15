60-year-old man held for selling drugs in Pune

The anti-narcotics cell of Pune police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly selling drugs. As per a statement released by the PRO office of the crime branch on Tuesday, the police, acting on a tip-off, arrested the accused when he was out to sell drugs.

The accused has been identified as Shams Mohammad Zaveri, a resident of the Vadgaon area of Pune. The police have seized Rs 3 lakh worth of mephedrone from the possession of the accused and a case has been registered in the Sinhagad road police station in Pune. (ANI)

