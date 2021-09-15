Left Menu

60-year-old man held for selling drugs in Pune

The anti-narcotics cell of Pune police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly selling drugs.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:40 IST
60-year-old man held for selling drugs in Pune
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anti-narcotics cell of Pune police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly selling drugs. As per a statement released by the PRO office of the crime branch on Tuesday, the police, acting on a tip-off, arrested the accused when he was out to sell drugs.

The accused has been identified as Shams Mohammad Zaveri, a resident of the Vadgaon area of Pune. The police have seized Rs 3 lakh worth of mephedrone from the possession of the accused and a case has been registered in the Sinhagad road police station in Pune. (ANI)

Also Read: `Nearly half of Pune corporators didn't ask written question in house'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Pune

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021