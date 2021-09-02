`Nearly half of Pune corporators didn't ask written question in house'

As many as 71 out of 166 corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation did not ask a single written question in general body meetings during the last four years, as per a `report card' prepared by an NGO.

Corporators utilized a total of Rs 90.9 crore during this period, said the `Nagarsevak report card' of the NGO Parivartan.

''Over 16 percent funds (Rs 15.31 crore) were spent on laying drainage lines and their repairs. Over 12 percent (Rs 11.57 crore) were utilised to distribute jute bags to people,'' it stated.

The corporators spent over Rs 6.59 crore on COVID-19 related work while over Rs 5.52 crore were spent on street lights and electrical works.

'' On average Rs 56,11,650 were spent by each corporator from ward-level funds,'' the report stated.

As many as 71 of 166 corporators did not ask a single written question in the general body meetings of the PMC.

But it was an improvement as in the previous term 85 corporators were in the `silent spectator' category.

Congress' Ulhas Bagul asked the highest 109 written questions.

Civic elections for the PMC -- currently controlled by the BJP -- are due next year.

