Busted Pak-organised terror module was in first stage of their operation: Sources

A day after the terror module, which was coordinated and organised by Pakistan and its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was busted, Delhi Police Special Cell sources informed that the module is believed to be in the first stage of their operation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Ravi Jalhotra A day after the terror module, which was coordinated and organised by Pakistan and its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was busted, Delhi Police Special Cell sources informed that the module is believed to be in the first stage of their operation.

The terror module being managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim was busted with the arrest of six persons including two Pakistani-trained terrorists who were planning to set off bombs in various parts of the country during the upcoming festival season. According to sources, the terror operatives were in the first stage of the operation and all the five suspects, apart from D-company sleeper cell member Jaan Mohammad Sheikh, were given the responsibility to conduct recce of various locations in Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. However, locations were not finalised.

"So far, it's been unearthed that the ISI and underworld operatives were constantly giving targets of the operation to the six arrested," they added. According to Delhi Police on Tuesday, the six arrested persons include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra and Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi. Four others hail from different districts of Uttar Pradesh-- Moolchand alias Lala (47) from Raebareli, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Prayagraj, Md Abu Bakar (23) from Bahraich and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow.

Further, sources informed that the arrested accused were told that weapons were being arranged for them. As per the Special Cell, these terrorists would have been taken across different locations in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, the initial investigation has revealed that Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer who is a resident of Mumbai's Dharavi was constantly in touch with Anees Ibrahim, who is Dawood Ibrahim's brother, through WhatsApp. However, the data of Sameer's phone was found to be deleted during recovery. His phone has been sent to Delhi Police Cyber Cell for retrieving the data. (ANI)

