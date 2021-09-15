Libya's Hariga port to return to normal operations, NOC says

Libya's Hariga oil terminal will immediately return to normal operations, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) media office said on Wednesday, though the port manager said protesters remained there and a tanker had not yet entered.

Exports at Hariga had been blocked by a group that said it was protesting for jobs and for changes in the NOC leadership. A senior NOC official said the blockade of Hariga had been lifted and the port had received instructions to resume operations.

The port manager said it would become clear shortly whether it would be possible to export or not.

