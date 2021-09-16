Libya's NOC says Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil blockades have ended

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) on Thursday said that a blockade of the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil terminals had ended and that export operation had returned to normal.

On Wednesday it said operations had also returned to normal at Hariga oil terminal after protesters had ended their blockade.

