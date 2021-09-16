Left Menu

Australia, UK and U.S. plan to 'engage' with IAEA over nuclear submarines

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:29 IST
Australia, UK and U.S. plan to 'engage' with IAEA over nuclear submarines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that Australia, Britain, and the United States had informed it of their three-way security partnership that will give Australia access to U.S. technology to build nuclear submarines.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that the countries had informed it "that a critical objective of this cooperation will be to maintain 'the strength of both the nuclear non-proliferation regime and Australia's exemplary non-proliferation credentials' and that they will be 'engaging with the IAEA throughout the coming months."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021