Australia, UK and U.S. plan to 'engage' with IAEA over nuclear submarines
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that Australia, Britain, and the United States had informed it of their three-way security partnership that will give Australia access to U.S. technology to build nuclear submarines.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that the countries had informed it "that a critical objective of this cooperation will be to maintain 'the strength of both the nuclear non-proliferation regime and Australia's exemplary non-proliferation credentials' and that they will be 'engaging with the IAEA throughout the coming months."
