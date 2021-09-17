Left Menu

Algeria prepares new investment law, aims for non-energy funding sources

Algeria is preparing a new investment law to improve its business climate and attract foreign investors with the aim of boosting the non-energy sector, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said on Thursday. He also announced plans to develop the country's small stock exchange and launch banking and financial reforms to find new funding sources for the oil-reliant economy.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 01:31 IST
Algeria prepares new investment law, aims for non-energy funding sources
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@pm_gov_dz)
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria is preparing a new investment law to improve its business climate and attract foreign investors with the aim of boosting the non-energy sector, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said on Thursday.

He also announced plans to develop the country's small stock exchange and launch banking and financial reforms to find new funding sources for the oil-reliant economy. OPEC member Algeria, which relies heavily on oil and gas exports, has been facing financial problems due to lower energy earnings. The situation worsened during the pandemic, which slammed crude demand and pressured international prices.

The North African country has so far failed to reduce reliance on energy despite promises to develop the non-energy sector, with both local and foreign investors complaining about obstacles, including bureaucracy. "The government is working on a deep review of the investment law to take care of the various concerns of businessmen and the obstacles that prevented the realization of projects," Benabderrahmane, also finance minister, told parliament after debating government action plan.

"We want to create an attractive investment environment to attract foreign direct investment to our country." The new law will be ready within a few weeks to be submitted to lawmakers for debate, he said, without providing details on plans.

Legislation approved last year allowed foreign investors to take majority stakes in projects in non-strategic sectors to diversify the economy away from oil and gas. Strategic sectors include mainly energy and pharmaceutical industries. The new investment law will be accompanied by other measures to seek new financing sources, including developing the Algiers stock exchange, improving banks management, encouraging partnerships between private and state firms to carry out major projects and opening door for greater role of Islamic finances, Benaberrahmane said.

"The banking and financial reform will allow a transparent and efficient management," he said, repeating the government will sell stakes in some of the country's six state banks. The Algiers bourse is still one of the world's smallest, with a law capitalisation compared with neighbouring Tunisia and Morocco.

"We want to have alternative funding methods," Benabderrahmane said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021