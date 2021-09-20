Left Menu

COVID-19: Assam reports 259 new cases, 7 fatalities in last 24 hours

Assam reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.

ANI | Assam | Updated: 20-09-2021 04:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 04:12 IST
COVID-19: Assam reports 259 new cases, 7 fatalities in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday. Out of these 259 new cases, Kamrup, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in the state, that is, 74, 34, 26, and 15 respectively.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases crossed 5.97 lakh in the state with 3,709 active cases. Meanwhile, the state saw 5,87,115 cases being recovered in total with 259 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.08 per cent.

However, the total death toll due to Coronavirus jumped to 5,797 including the new deaths. According to the state government data, Assam has administered over 2.16 crore vaccine doses so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021