Left Menu

Kerala: Religious leaders hold meeting after Pala Bishop's love jihad, narcotic jihad remarks trigger controversy

Religious leaders from Christian, Muslim, and Hindu communities on Monday held a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram in the backdrop of 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' controversies triggered after the remarks by Pala bishop.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:23 IST
Kerala: Religious leaders hold meeting after Pala Bishop's love jihad, narcotic jihad remarks trigger controversy
Religious leaders from Christian, Muslim, and Hindu communities hold a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Religious leaders from Christian, Muslim, and Hindu communities on Monday held a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram in the backdrop of 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' controversies triggered after the remarks by Pala bishop. Sudhakaran's statement came following the controversial remarks of Pala Bishop on Love Jihad and Narcotic Jihad on September 9 while addressing devotees at a church.

Pala had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. Further, he commented that terrorists have no religion, but they are dressed in the mantle of religion. "Terrorists have no religion. They are dressed in the mantle of religion. The CPI-M and the Congress fell into its trap. All religions must unite to fight terrorism. This is not a problem between the two religions. This is the agenda of the SDPI to portray it as a religious issue. CPI-M and Congress leaders are working as their megaphone and employees," he added.

On Sunday, while commenting on Pala Bishop's remarks, Union Minister V Muraleedharan had said that the real situation in Kerala is alarming and it is a cause of worry. Lashing out at the Kerala government for not maintaining a proper stance on the situation, he had said, "Meeting the Bishop and telling something is not enough. If the govt had all this information with them, they should have taken the necessary action. I don't know whether the Home Ministry of the government of Kerala has the information which the CPM has described in their RT note. Government should take action and should hand over the information which they have to the Government of India so that they can take the required action." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021