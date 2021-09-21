Shahnawaz: Bihar will soon export 'made in Bihar' products to more than 75 countries

Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said the state will soon export 'made in Bihar' products to more than 75 countries.

While inaugurating 'Vanijya Utsav' here, Shahnawaz said Bihar is committed to support the Prime Minister's mission of 'Local Goes Global' and has developed the framework to develop export hubs in each districts of the State.

''The Directorate of Industries (Bihar) will ensure that products from Bihar are exported to more than 75 Countries," the minister said.

The three-day Vanijya Utsav, is being organised by the Union Commerce ministry as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

"Bihar has already been manufacturing the best products with international standard and our aim is to take those products to the international markets.'' he said. The state Industry Department has approved investment proposals worth 35,019 crore in the last 6 months, he added. ''Bihar has been in the forefront in the tender introduced by the Oil Marketing Companies, to buy ethanol", said Shahnawaz. The minister also inaugurated an exhibition of the products made in different parts of Bihar and interacted with entrepreneurs.

