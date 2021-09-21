Left Menu

Tharoor slams new UK British travel rules, says 'double standards' impossible to understand

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday slammed new British travel rules which put those vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and said that "double standards" applied by the UK were "impossible to understand".

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:59 IST
Tharoor slams new UK British travel rules, says 'double standards' impossible to understand
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday slammed new British travel rules which put those vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and said that "double standards" applied by the UK were "impossible to understand". The Congress MP, who recently cancelled his UK trip, said he personally does not have time to go to a country and sit in quarantine for ten days.

"Double standards applied by the UK are impossible to understand. I personally don't have time to go to a country and sit in quarantine for 10 days. So I've cancelled my trip," he said. "It's time we all stood up and said to the British - 'Get your act together'. Either you ask the Serum Institute of India (SII) to make those vaccines and ship them to Britain or you say you don't accept the vaccines. You can't have it both ways," he added.

Tharoor said on Monday said he had pulled out of debate and out of launch events for the UK edition of his book. "Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!" Congress MP had said in response to a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021