Farmers' protest against 3 agri laws completes 300 days

As the ongoing farmers' protest against three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre completed 300 days on Wednesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said the movement is a testimony to the will and determination of lakhs of farmers across the country that would only grow stronger.

''It has been 300 days since lakhs of farmers were forced to stay put at Delhi's borders. The protesting farmers have been peacefully communicating their resistance against a corporate takeover of India's food and farming systems.

''Their demands are clear and known to the (Narendra) Modi government, which has been obstinately choosing not to agree to these legitimate demands of farmers, even though farmers constitute the largest set of workers in the country and even though elections in our democracy are won through votes cast mainly by farmers,'' a statement issued by the SKM said.

''The Samyukt Kisan Morcha states that this historic movement stands as a testimony to the will, resolve and hope of lakhs of farmers across the country. The SKM also vows to strengthen the movement, going forward, and make it more widespread,'' it added.

Meanwhile, preparations for the ''Bharat bandh'' called by the SKM on September 27 are in full swing.

''Various sections of the society are being reached out to by farmers' outfits in different parts of the country to get their support and solidarity to the farmers' cause, which is also becoming a movement to protect India's democracy,'' the SKM said.

According to the statement, workers' unions, trade unions, employees' and students' unions, women's organisations, transporters' associations, in addition to the joint planning meetings of many farmers' organisations, are being roped in for the planning of the ''bandh''.

Kisan mahapanchayats are also being organised to get more citizens to rally around the ''bandh'' call. Cycle and motorcycle rallies are also being organised, the SKM said.

