Saudi king says kingdom worked with OPEC+ and allies to stabilise oil market

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday told the United Nations General Assembly that his government worked with OPEC+ and its allies to stabilise the oil market.

In a pre-recorded video address, he also said Yemen's Houthis were rejecting peaceful initiatives to end the war and that the kingdom would defend itself against ballistic missiles and armed drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)