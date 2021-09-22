Saudi king says kingdom worked with OPEC+ and allies to stabilise oil market
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday told the United Nations General Assembly that his government worked with OPEC+ and its allies to stabilise the oil market.
In a pre-recorded video address, he also said Yemen's Houthis were rejecting peaceful initiatives to end the war and that the kingdom would defend itself against ballistic missiles and armed drones.
