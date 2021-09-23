Left Menu

NEET exams: Maharashtra govt to review medical entrance exam

Days after Tamil Nadu scrapped the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it will review the medical entrance exam and see whether it is good for students.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 02:27 IST
Maharashtra's Minister for Medical Education, Amit Deshmukh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after Tamil Nadu scrapped the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it will review the medical entrance exam and see whether it is good for students. Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra's Minister for Medical Education, Amit Deshmukh said, "The scrapping of NEET by Tamil Nadu government has given rise to new discussions if the common medical entrance test is right for states or not and what will be better for students' future."

The Minister informed that they will present the stand of the Maharashtra government regarding by same by correctly analyzing the pros and cons of the concerned exam. Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET.

NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. This year, the exam was held on September 12 across the country. (ANI)

