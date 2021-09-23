Left Menu

Civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Shopian

Terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a civilian at Chitragam Kalan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-09-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 03:11 IST
Civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Shopian
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a civilian at Chitragam Kalan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said. The area has been cordoned off and searches in the area is underway.

Police identified the civilian as Zameer Ahmad Bhat, who is a shopkeeper by profession and a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan. According to the police, Bhat received gunshot injuries in his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

"Today at about 9:45 pm, the Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in at Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior Police officers reached the terror crime spot," the statement issued by the J-K police read. "Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a civilian identified as Jeever Hameed Bhat (shopkeeper by profession) son of Ab Hameed Bhat resident of Chitragam Shopian. In this terror incident, he received gunshot injuries in his leg. He has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable," it said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021