Goa CM sanctions COVID-19 relief to affected people from unorganised sectors

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant on Wednesday distributed COVID-19 relief to marginalised and unorganised sectors and ex-gratia financial assistance to the family of the victims of COVID-19.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-09-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 03:20 IST
Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant at the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant on Wednesday distributed COVID-19 relief to marginalised and unorganised sectors and ex-gratia financial assistance to the family of the victims of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the CM said that the Goa government stands with the people who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commending the efforts of the Goa government, Sawant said that, this COVID relief package will help more than 50,000 people employed in unorganised sectors. "I had promised in the Goa assembly that, we will release Rs 2 Lakh for every COVID death in the state and now Goa has become the first state in the country to have started providing Rs. 2 lakh to low-income group COVID death families," he added.

Sawant mentioned that none of the social sector schemes has been stopped even during COVID times and that the Goa population will receive no water bill from October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

