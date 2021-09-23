Left Menu

Authorities in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi to monitor Chardham Yatra, submit weekly report to Nainital HC

Authorities in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been asked to monitor the Chardham Yatra and submit a weekly report to the Nainital High Court, informed officials from Legal Services Authority on Wednesday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-09-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 07:46 IST
Sudhir Kumar Singh, Secretary of Legal Services Authority, Chamoli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been asked to monitor the Chardham Yatra and submit a weekly report to the Nainital High Court, informed officials from Legal Services Authority on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, the Secretary of Legal Services Authority, Chamoli, Sudhir Kumar Singh said, "According to the order by the High Court, the authorities from districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been asked to monitor the Chardham Yatra."

Singh said that the authorities are asked to submit a weekly report, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "During the yatra, the authorities have to ensure that the COVID guidelines are duly followed along with monitoring the actions undertaken by the authorities and the state government for the convenience of the devotees," he added.

Earlier last week, the Nainital High Court lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully COVID vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. (ANI)

