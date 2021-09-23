Left Menu

Assam Rifles recovers areca nuts of over Rs 46,79,000 in Mizoram's Champhai

Assam Rifles on Wednesday recovered 240 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 46,79,200 in Mizoram's Champhai district.

ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:22 IST
Seized 240 bags of areca nuts . Image Credit: ANI
Assam Rifles on Wednesday recovered 240 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 46,79,200 in Mizoram's Champhai district. As per a press release of the Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department of Champhai, based on specific information.

"Approximate cost of the recovered Areca Nuts is Rs 46,79,200. As the Customs Department, Champhai seized the contraband items on 22 Sep 2021 for further legal proceedings," the release read. Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said. (ANI)

