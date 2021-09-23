Assam Rifles recovers areca nuts of over Rs 46,79,000 in Mizoram's Champhai
Assam Rifles on Wednesday recovered 240 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 46,79,200 in Mizoram's Champhai district.
"Approximate cost of the recovered Areca Nuts is Rs 46,79,200. As the Customs Department, Champhai seized the contraband items on 22 Sep 2021 for further legal proceedings," the release read. Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said. (ANI)
