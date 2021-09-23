Farmers repaying loans on time to be able to get fresh credit at 5 pc interest rate in Rajasthan

Left Menu

The Rajasthan government has implemented a scheme under which farmers who repay loans on time will be able to get fresh credit at an interest rate of five per cent.The Rajasthan government has implemented the scheme for farmers taking long-term agriculture loan.In a statement, Cooperative Minister Udayalal Anjana said the scheme will be applicable till March 31, 2022.Anjana said this scheme will be applicable on loans taken from cooperative banks for the long term.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:09 IST
The Rajasthan government has implemented a scheme under which farmers who repay loans on time will be able to get fresh credit at an interest rate of five per cent.

The Rajasthan government has implemented the scheme for farmers taking long-term agriculture loan.

In a statement, Cooperative Minister Udayalal Anjana said the scheme will be applicable till March 31, 2022.

Anjana said this scheme will be applicable on loans taken from cooperative banks for the long term. He said this interest rate is the lowest charged by any bank.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has implemented the scheme from April 1, 2021. All the farmers who have taken loan in the period from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, will get the benefit of the scheme.

He said long-term agricultural loans are payable at an interest rate of 10 per cent and relief has been provided to the farmers who repay the loan on time by giving them five per cent interest subsidy.

