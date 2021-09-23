T'gana CM to meet Union Ministers over state issues during Delhi visit

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit New Delhi on Friday and call on some union ministers to hold discussions on various issues relating to the state with them including paddy procurement. According to an official release, Rao would leave for the national capital on two-day trip after attending the Legislative Assembly session, an official release said. The monsoon session of the Assembly commences tomorrow.

The CM is scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on September 25 and attend a meeting of Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected states to be organised on September 26 by the Home Ministry.

Later, Rao would meet Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and discuss the issue of paddy procurement, before returning to Hyderabad on the same day, it said.

The issue pertaining to paddy procurement is crucial as the Centre has reportedly stated that it cannot purchase boiled rice in view of the existing stocks.

At a recent meeting chaired by the CM, some officials opined that it may not be in the best interest to take up paddy cultivation (on a massive scale) from the next summer season due to the Centre's reported inability to purchase boiled rice.

During his meeting with Shekhawat, Rao is expected to discuss issues related to sharing of river waters with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

This is Rao's second visit to the National Capital this month. During his visit earlier this month, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others over issues concerning the state, besides laying foundation stone for TRS party's office building in Delhi.

