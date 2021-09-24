Netaji Bose’s legacy underplayed by successive Congress Governments: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today accused the successive Congress governments in the past of underplaying Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's contribution and legacy.

Speaking after inaugurating the Digital Exhibition on Life and Contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in North Block, New Delhi, and the Minister said, this is indeed an occasion of redemption when we seek to restore the deserved glory of our unsung heroes and undo the injustice done to them by history, for whatever reason. He said, the nation owes it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving and reminding us of the contribution of unsung heroes and unsung freedom fighters including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Sardar Patel, whose sacrifices and achievements were always downplayed by successive Congress governments for political and dynastic considerations.

Dr Jitendra Singh reminded the audience of the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day when he reminded us of the significance of the 75th years of independence, describing it as "Amrit Mahotsav" and also advised us to prepare ourselves for the eventful roadmap for the next 25 years when India turns 100.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the next 25 years of the journey of "Sankalp se Siddhi" will definitely establish India as a Vishwaguru and therefore there is a need for the young generation to take a pledge to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation. He said the young generation will also become aware of the contributions and sacrifices of unsung heroes and freedom fighters during the Amrit Kaal as Prime Minister is giving an opportunity to redeem the lapse of the past.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that during this year, the Central Government will showcase unsung heroes and little-known groups and events of the freedom struggle during the year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of India's independence and added that several events, exhibitions and lecture series will be organised to underline their contribution.

Referring to Prime Minister's flagging off the 'Padyatra' (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad on 12th March this year and inauguration of the curtain-raiser activities of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (India@75), Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The Minister reiterated that the celebrations to continue till 15 August 2023 will have five pillars i.e. Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding forces for moving forward keeping dreams and duties as inspiration.

The Minister informed that the DoPT will organize Exhibitions on different themes every year. Secretary, DoPT Shri P.K.Tripathy, Additional Secretary Rashmi Chowdhary and senior officials took part in the Exhibition.

