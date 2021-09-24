SCOREBOARD: AUSTRALIA vs INDIA 2ND WODI

The scoreboard in the 2nd WODI between Australia and India here on Friday.

Scoreboard India Women Smriti Mandhana c Mooney b Tahlia McGrath 86 Shafali Verma b Molineux 22 Mithali Raj run out 8 Yastika Bhatia c Gardner b Darcie Brown 31 Richa Ghosh b Tahlia McGrath 44 Deepti Sharma c Perry b Tahlia McGrath 23 Pooja Vastrakar b Molineux 29 Jhulan Goswami not out 28 Extras (b-5, lb-9, w-17) 31 Total (For 7 wkts, 50 Overs) 274 Fall of Wickets: 1-74, 2-88, 3-95, 4-171, 5-199, 6-221, 7-274 Bowling: Ellyse Perry 5-0-32-0, Darcie Brown 10-0-63-1, Ashleigh Gardner 6-0-30-0, Sophie Molineux 8-0-28-2, Nicola Carey 8-1-26-0, Hannah Darlington 4-0-36-0, Tahlia McGrath 9-0-45-3. (MORE)

