Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: AUSTRALIA vs INDIA 2ND WODI

PTI | Mackay | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:32 IST
SCOREBOARD: AUSTRALIA vs INDIA 2ND WODI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The scoreboard in the 2nd WODI between Australia and India here on Friday.

Scoreboard India Women Smriti Mandhana c Mooney b Tahlia McGrath 86 Shafali Verma b Molineux 22 Mithali Raj run out 8 Yastika Bhatia c Gardner b Darcie Brown 31 Richa Ghosh b Tahlia McGrath 44 Deepti Sharma c Perry b Tahlia McGrath 23 Pooja Vastrakar b Molineux 29 Jhulan Goswami not out 28 Extras (b-5, lb-9, w-17) 31 Total (For 7 wkts, 50 Overs) 274 Fall of Wickets: 1-74, 2-88, 3-95, 4-171, 5-199, 6-221, 7-274 Bowling: Ellyse Perry 5-0-32-0, Darcie Brown 10-0-63-1, Ashleigh Gardner 6-0-30-0, Sophie Molineux 8-0-28-2, Nicola Carey 8-1-26-0, Hannah Darlington 4-0-36-0, Tahlia McGrath 9-0-45-3. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021