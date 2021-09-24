Property of sugar mill attached over non-payment of dues to farmers

The district administration here has attached property worth about Rs 50 crores of a private sugar mill for non-payment of cane dues to farmers, officials said on Friday. The action came after the district administration issued a recovery certificate (RC) worth Rs 123 crore against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Factory here.

SDM Nagendra Nath Yadav said on the orders of the district magistrate, the mill property worth around Rs 50 crore was attached for non-payment of cane dues. The attached property included 94,000 quintal of sugar and land, he said.

