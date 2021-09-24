US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Evergrande worries persist; Nike drops
Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:03 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday following a strong two-day rally, as worries persisted about the spillover from debt-laden China Evergrande, while Nike tumbled after cutting its sales forecast.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.51 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,762.31.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.94 points, or 0.25%, at 4,438.04, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.63 points, or 0.60%, to 14,961.62 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Nike
- Evergrande
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China introduces laws to dig deep into private lives of Chinese people, especially students
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 9 vs 28 a day earlier
Biden and China's Xi speak by phone for first time since February
Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught
In phone call with Xi, Biden talks about ensuring US-China 'competition' does not become 'conflict', says White House