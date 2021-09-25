Assam govt seeks Centre’s help in popularising traditional weaves

The Assam government has sought the Centre's help in popularising creations by Assam weavers globally as well as modernizing the textile industry of the state, official sources said on Saturday.

The request for these interventions was placed before Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh during her two-day visit to the state, which concluded on Friday.

During Jardosh's meeting with Governor Jagdish Mukhi, the latter sought the Union minister's special attention towards the textile sector of the state, the sources said.

He requested Jardosh to take up specific schemes for the empowerment of women weavers of the state.

Mukhi also sought her help in popularising the traditional design of the state's textile in outside markets.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also sought similar interventions from the Centre in the textile sector during his meeting with Jardosh, the sources further said.

He requested the Union minister to set up an Indian Institute of Fashion Technology in the state's largest city Guwahati.

He sought the Union Textile ministry's intervention to help the textile industry in Assam with modern technology and enable the Assam weavers' creation to occupy the global market.

The Union minister also reviewed the implementation of various schemes of the ministry with senior state government officials during the visit.

She emphasized the convergence of technology for increasing the beauty and demand of Assamese traditional garments across the globe at the review meeting, the sources added.

