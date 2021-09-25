Left Menu

IMD issues Cyclone alert for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh as deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that the deep depression over the central Bay of Bengal has intensified and issued a cyclone alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:50 IST
IMD issues Cyclone alert for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh as deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies
Visual representation of deep depression over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo/IMD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that the deep depression over the central Bay of Bengal has intensified and issued a cyclone alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. IMD, in a tweet, said, "Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts: DD is centred near 18.4°N/88.7°E.To cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts b/w Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur by the evening of September 26."

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired a meeting under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaubare and viewed the preparedness of Central ministries and agencies, state governments to deal with the situation arising out of a cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal. In the meeting, the Director-General of IMD briefed that the cyclone is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts by the evening of September 26, with wind speeds ranging from 75-85 km per hour, gusting to 95 km per hour, accompanied by heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of the states. It is likely to affect the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati in Odisha.

Referring to the IMD, and the cyclone alert in these states, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. All the teams will be deployed by Saturday night, he added. The Cabinet Secretary assured the state governments that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance with the aim to keep the loss of lives to near zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021