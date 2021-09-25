Singapore High Commissioner discusses investment, skill development with UP CM

Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen on Saturday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence here, the state government said in a statement issued here.

While interacting with the visiting dignitary, the CM said that scope of trade, establishing industries and investment are immense in the state.

''This is the biggest market of the world, and its economy is agriculture-based. For the dairy, food processing sector, the atmosphere is conducive. The state is number one in production of potatoes,milk, sugarcane and fruits,'' Adityanath said.

He added that there are international airports in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar. Hence, Singapore and UP can work on a number of sectors.

The High Commissioner said that in the past four years, UP has made significant progress and he has seen the journey of development from close quarters.

Singapore is the largest foreign investor in India and the country wants to become a partner in the development of UP, the statement said.

The High Commissioner said there are good opportunities for Singapore companies to invest in the Defence Industrial Corridor, and added that in the field of skill development, Singapore can help the state.

He also said that Singapore is an international hub of air service, and the advantage can be used to increase the number of foreign tourists in the state.

