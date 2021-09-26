Left Menu

Cyclone Gulab likely to reach Andhra, Odisha by today evening

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh after the 'Cyclone Gulab' made landfall over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:48 IST
Cyclone Gulab likely to reach Andhra, Odisha by today evening
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh after the 'Cyclone Gulab' made landfall over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning. "Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning and post-landfall outlook for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts - Red Message: Gulab is about 180 km East-Southeast of Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam," IMD tweeted.

Further, IMD informed that Gulab is expected to cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around midnight on Sunday. "At 08.30 hours IST of today, 'Gulab' over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, centred near 18.4°N/86.4°E. To cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, as a CS around mid-night of today," IMD said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021