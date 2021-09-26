Left Menu

PM Modi lauds effort to rejuvenate Tamil Nadu river

Stressing on the significance of rivers in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government and social service organisations undertake several endeavours to rejuvenate rivers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:53 IST
PM Modi lauds effort to rejuvenate Tamil Nadu river
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stressing on the significance of rivers in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government and social service organisations undertake several endeavours to rejuvenate rivers. Sharing one such example of rejuvenation of river, PM Modi while addressing the 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' said that the Naagnadi river at Vellore and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu, which dried up years ago, is today brimming with water due to the efforts of women there.

"The womenfolk there took up the task to rejuvenate their river. They got people connected, dug up canals through public participation, constructed check dams and recharge wells. The river is brimming with water today," he said. On similar lines, that river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on the banks of which Mahatma Gandhi set up the Sabarmati Ashram, has also been rejuvenated, PM Modi said.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021