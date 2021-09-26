Left Menu

1 killed, several missing after boat capsizes in Bihar's Motihari

One person was killed and four others have gone missing after a boat in which they were travelling in capsized on Sunday in Bihar's Motihari district, officials said.

ANI | Motihari (Bihar) | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and four others have gone missing after a boat in which they were travelling in capsized on Sunday in Bihar's Motihari district, officials said. According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Motihari, Anil Kumar, the mishap took place this morning on the Sikharna River.

"A total of 21 people were present on the boat. Out of which one person died and four sustained injuries. Four persons have gone missing," said the additional district magistrate. "All the four injured have been admitted to hospital, as their condition is said to be critical. Currently, a rescue operation is underway to find out the missing persons," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

