Left Menu

IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi, adjoining areas today

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:08 IST
IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi, adjoining areas today
IMD predicts Light to moderate intensity rain to occur in parts of Delhi, adjoining areas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi (Kalkaji, Tughlakabad) and Noida during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Earlier this month, senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani at IMD said that Delhi has received 390 mm rainfall in September, the highest in 77 years. He also informed that the national capital received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021