Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Asansol-Ahmedabad Express, says it will give impetus to Jharkhand's socio-economic development
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Asansol-Ahmedabad Express, a special train at Madhupur station in Jharkhand through video conferencing on Sunday and said that the train will give impetus to the socio-economic development of the state.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Asansol-Ahmedabad Express, a special train at Madhupur station in Jharkhand through video conferencing on Sunday and said that the train will give impetus to the socio-economic development of the state. He stated that the new train will provide an improved transportation facility in Jharkhand and ensure better inter-state and intra-state connectivity.
Vaishnaw said that Asansol-Ahmedabad Express will be a weekly train that will provide direct connectivity to Ahmedabad. The residents of Madhupur and Jasidih area of Deoghar districts in particular and the people of Jharkhand, in general will get more connectivity to industrial areas of West Bengal and Gujarat, the Union Minister said.
The train will also bring more connectivity for the people of Jharkhand and Patna, he added. Vaishnaw also said that the important business areas linked by this train will bring more scope of economic development for Jharkhand.
The pilgrims to the world-famous temple of Lord Shiva at Baidyanath Dham and from other adjacent states will also be benefitted from the introduction of this train, he noted. (ANI)
