Left Menu

Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Asansol-Ahmedabad Express, says it will give impetus to Jharkhand's socio-economic development

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Asansol-Ahmedabad Express, a special train at Madhupur station in Jharkhand through video conferencing on Sunday and said that the train will give impetus to the socio-economic development of the state.

ANI | Deoghar (Jharkhand) | Updated: 26-09-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 22:33 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Asansol-Ahmedabad Express, says it will give impetus to Jharkhand's socio-economic development
The Asansol-Ahmedabad Express flagged off by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Asansol-Ahmedabad Express, a special train at Madhupur station in Jharkhand through video conferencing on Sunday and said that the train will give impetus to the socio-economic development of the state. He stated that the new train will provide an improved transportation facility in Jharkhand and ensure better inter-state and intra-state connectivity.

Vaishnaw said that Asansol-Ahmedabad Express will be a weekly train that will provide direct connectivity to Ahmedabad. The residents of Madhupur and Jasidih area of Deoghar districts in particular and the people of Jharkhand, in general will get more connectivity to industrial areas of West Bengal and Gujarat, the Union Minister said.

The train will also bring more connectivity for the people of Jharkhand and Patna, he added. Vaishnaw also said that the important business areas linked by this train will bring more scope of economic development for Jharkhand.

The pilgrims to the world-famous temple of Lord Shiva at Baidyanath Dham and from other adjacent states will also be benefitted from the introduction of this train, he noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021