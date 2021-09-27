Heavy rain in AP dampens 'Bharat Bandh'
- Country:
- India
Heavy to very heavy rain since the wee hours of Monday dampened the 'Bharat Bandh' in Andhra Pradesh.
Many non-NDA parties have extended support to the nationwide 10-hour strike on Monday called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws under the aegis of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).
In AP, the YSR Congress government lent support to the bandh and suspended RTC bus services, and declared a holiday for schools on Monday.
The main opposition Telugu Desam also supported the bandh, along with the Congress and the Left parties.
However, due to the downpour, activities coinciding with the strike call, like rallies, could not be taken out.
All the coastal districts from Srikakulam, which bore the brunt of cyclone Gulab, have been receiving heavy rain since morning and that kept people confined to their homes. The Rayalaseema districts too have been experiencing rain at a few places under the cyclone's impact.
