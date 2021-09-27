China Evergrande's construction of Guangzhou soccer stadium proceeding as planned
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:31 IST
- Country:
- China
China Evergrande Group said on Monday that the construction of a soccer stadium funded by the property conglomerate in the southern city of Guangzhou is proceeding as normal.
Construction is proceeding in an orderly manner, the company told Reuters.
Also Read: Soccer-Cannavaro steps down as Guangzhou coach: Chinese media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guangzhou
Advertisement