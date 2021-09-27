Left Menu

POWERGRID dedicates upgraded Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir at Uri

POWERGRID presently has 172,154 ckm of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity.

Updated: 27-09-2021 16:32 IST
POWERGRID dedicates upgraded Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir at Uri
These classrooms have been upgraded and digitized under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of POWERGRID. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)
  • Country:
  • India

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) dedicated upgraded and digitized ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) in Kashmir at Uri today in the presence of Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey, GOC 15 Corps, Sh. Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, POWERGRID Northern Region-II, and other senior officials of POWERGRID and the Indian Army. These classrooms have been upgraded and digitized under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of POWERGRID.

POWERGRID has given financial assistance to the Indian Army amounting to ₹3.09 Crore to provide technology-oriented education to the students in ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) viz. AGS-Boniyar, Baramula, AGS-Hajinar, Kupwara, AGS-Wayne, Bandipora, AGS-Chandigam, Kupwara, AGS- Budkot, Kupwara, AGS- Sopore, Baramula, AGS- Krusan, Kupwara, AGS-Behibag, Kulgam, AGS- Aishmuqam, Anantnag, AGS- Wuzur, Anantnag.

This CSR effort of POWERGRID will enable about 5000 students to remain abreast with the latest technological, scientific, cultural developments through digital learnings and access information quicker with help of digital aids. Through this CSR initiative, the latest teaching solutions shall be available for benefit of students of the Kashmir valley.

POWERGRID presently has 172,154 ckm of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99%. Northern Region -II with headquarters in Jammu is having its Transmission System spread over in states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana and UT of Chandigarh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

(With Inputs from PIB)

