Left Menu

Body of techie swept away in rains traced

Hyderabad, Sept 27 PTI The body of a techie, feared washed away after falling into a rainwater-filled trench dug up for a drainage system here, was traced on Monday, police said.The 42-year-old man had gone out of his house here on September 25 to smoke when it was raining heavily.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:01 IST
Body of techie swept away in rains traced
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Sept 27 (PTI): The body of a techie, feared washed away after falling into a rainwater-filled trench dug up for a drainage system here, was traced on Monday, police said.

The 42-year-old man had gone out of his house here on September 25 to smoke when it was raining heavily. While walking along the road, he accidentally fell into the trench and got swept away.

The Disaster Response Force of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the police took up a search operation for the man and his body was traced to Neknampur Lake, about 2 or 3 km from the accident site, a senior police official told PTI.

The man's relatives identified the body which has been shifted to a State-run hospital for a post-mortem, the official said adding that the techie drowned after falling in the roadside trench.

A video of the man falling into the trench was captured by local residents and it was broadcast by local TV channels. PTI VVK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021