Body of techie swept away in rains traced

Hyderabad, Sept 27 (PTI): The body of a techie, feared washed away after falling into a rainwater-filled trench dug up for a drainage system here, was traced on Monday, police said.

The 42-year-old man had gone out of his house here on September 25 to smoke when it was raining heavily. While walking along the road, he accidentally fell into the trench and got swept away.

The Disaster Response Force of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the police took up a search operation for the man and his body was traced to Neknampur Lake, about 2 or 3 km from the accident site, a senior police official told PTI.

The man's relatives identified the body which has been shifted to a State-run hospital for a post-mortem, the official said adding that the techie drowned after falling in the roadside trench.

A video of the man falling into the trench was captured by local residents and it was broadcast by local TV channels. PTI VVK NVG NVG

