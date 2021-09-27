Left Menu

Bahrain cabinet asks parliament to approve VAT amendment - state news agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:00 IST
Bahrain's government sent a draft bill to parliament for approval to amend the value-added tax rate, currently at 5%, from next January, the state-run Bahrain News Agency said on Monday.

BNA did not say whether the amendment referred to a hike or a cut in the rate.

But a parliamentary source and a source close to the government told Reuters on Sunday the government is considering doubling VAT to 10% to boost state revenues and reduce its budget deficit.

