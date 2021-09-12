Left Menu

Asian volleyball: Indian men's lose opening match against Bahrain

The Indian men's volleyball team began its Asian volleyball championship 2021 campaign with a straight-sets loss to Bahrain in their first Group A match at the Chiba Port Arena, Japan on Sunday.

ANI | Chiba Port Arena | Updated: 12-09-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 14:11 IST
Asian volleyball: Indian men's lose opening match against Bahrain
India lose to Bahrain (Image Asian volleyball confederation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Indian men's volleyball team began its Asian volleyball championship 2021 campaign with a straight-sets loss to Bahrain in their first Group A match at the Chiba Port Arena, Japan on Sunday. World No 84 India lost 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-21) to Bahrain, ranked 87th in the world.

The Indian team has to finish in the top two in their group to progress to the quarter-finals. India face a daunting task next against world No 30 Qatar on Monday before taking on nine-time Asian champions Japan on Tuesday in their remaining two matches in Group A, according to Olympics.com

India has appeared in all but three editions of the men's Asian volleyball championships since it began in 1975. They have the best finish of fourth in the 2005 edition. A biennial event, the 2021 Asian Volleyball Championships also act as qualifiers for the 2022 FIVB World Championships - with the finalists gaining direct entry to the tournament.

The Indian volleyball team had finished eighth in the 2019 Asian Championships in Tehran, Iran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021