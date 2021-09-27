Left Menu

Tikait to address 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Chhattisgarh's Rajim on Tuesday

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will address a kisan mahapanchayat in Rajim in Chhattisgarhs Gariaband district on Tuesday, organisers of the event said.The event will be held from 11 am under the aegis of Chhattisgarh Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh CKMM, an umbrella body of farm outfits, at Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, Tejram Vidrohi, convener of CKMMs organising committee, said on Monday. Leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha from Delhi, Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and others will attend the event.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:58 IST
Tikait to address 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Chhattisgarh's Rajim on Tuesday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Rajim in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Tuesday, organisers of the event said.

The event will be held from 11 am under the aegis of Chhattisgarh Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh (CKMM), an umbrella body of farm outfits, at Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, Tejram Vidrohi, convener of CKMM's organising committee, said on Monday. ''Leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha from Delhi, Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and others will attend the event. Apart from the withdrawal of the three farm laws, we also want the Centre to enact a law to ensure minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for agriculture produce,'' he said.

The three laws, namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, were passed by Parliament in September last year.

While those opposing these laws have claimed the Centre was trying to bring in corporates and private firms into the agriculture sector at the expense of farmers, the Union government has said these legislations are aimed at increasing the income of cultivators.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal called the event a ''state-sponsored'' one with the Chhattisgarh CM and Congress ministers expressing support to save their faces.

''Nothing will happen with the visit if Tikait ji, He is just wasting his time. There is no provision in these bills which harms the interests of farmers and labourers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021