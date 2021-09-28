Left Menu

J-K Police bust LeT terrorist hideout in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in Rajourikadal area in Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 28-09-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 11:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in Rajourikadal area in Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday. The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The statement further said that on further interrogation an input confirmed the presence of Riyaz Sathrgund (LeT Commander) was developed Reportedly Riyaz has asked them to build a hideout in Rajourikadal area of Nowhatta Srinagar.

Acting on this information, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched early morning along with CRPF personnel and the hideout was discovered. "However, the hideout was empty. The owner of the house has been brought to the police station and further investigation is underway," said the police. (ANI)

