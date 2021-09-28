Left Menu

French Finance Minister sees rise in energy prices lasting few more months

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told C News TV on Tuesday he expected rising energy prices to last for a "few more months", and government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the government was considering new measures to deal with this. Energy prices have been rising sharply around the world over the last few months, adding to inflationary pressures and threatening to dent consumers' confidence.

28-09-2021
  • Country:
  • France

Energy prices have been rising sharply around the world over the last few months, adding to inflationary pressures and threatening to dent consumers' confidence.

Energy prices have been rising sharply around the world over the last few months, adding to inflationary pressures and threatening to dent consumers' confidence. On Monday, France's energy regulator said that Engie's gas prices would increase by 12.6% on Oct. 1.

The French government said two weeks ago it would make a one-off 100 euro ($117.14) payment to the 5.8 million households that receive energy vouchers to help ease the cost of rising energy bills. "We are working on additional measures", Attal told Europe 1 radio. He declined to give further details. ($1 = 0.8537 euros)

