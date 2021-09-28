Left Menu

Cyclone Gulab: Depression weakens into low pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha

The intensity of Cyclone Gulab weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:08 IST
Visual representation of movement of Cyclone Gulab (Photo/Twitter/IMD). Image Credit: ANI
The intensity of Cyclone Gulab weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday. "Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'GULAB') weakened into a well marked low pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood," tweeted the weather agency.

National Disaster Response Force on Monday informed that a team of NDRF has been deployed in Osmanabad ahead of Cyclone Gulab. India Meteorological Department also informed, "Depression lay centred over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next six hours."

Earlier, on Monday, the IMD informed that the Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression. A red alert was sounded in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for a cyclonic warning, and fishermen were alerted to stay away from the sea by the IMD on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

