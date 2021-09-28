Left Menu

Tomar stresses on making agri-education multidisciplinary, job oriented

He also stressed on making the education system multi-disciplinary, multi-dimensional and job-oriented, an official statement said.Stating that a universitys progress and success lies on the Vice-Chancellors VC shoulders, the minister said the learning and experience of VCs is a key to the success of students of a university.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:08 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday stressed on making the agriculture education system multi-disciplinary, multi-dimensional and job-oriented. Addressing an annual conference of vice-chancellors of state agri-varsities organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Tomar said education is key for the success of every field and sector of society. He also stressed on ''making the education system multi-disciplinary, multi-dimensional and job-oriented,'' an official statement said.

Stating that a university's progress and success lies on the Vice-Chancellor's (VC) shoulders, the minister said the learning and experience of VCs is a key to the success of students of a university. The minister also lauded the unparalleled contribution of farmers, agri-scientist and government schemes in making the country self-sufficient in the production of essential crops. He mentioned that ICAR has developed 5,885 crop varieties from 1950 to 2021. In the last seven years, the institute has developed a total of 1,656 crop varieties out of which 1,359 varieties are climate-resilient. Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje were also present on the occasion.

In his address, ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra underlined the major achievements made by the various ICAR institutes in the varied areas of agricultural sciences.

