Left Menu

Yellen: October 18 is point-of-no-return to deal with US debt

In a Tuesday letter, she said economists were able to issue a specific date based on the amount of revenue the US had received in September from corporate and private quarterly tax payments.Yellens letter arrived the day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill to deal with the debt limit and approve a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown Friday.We now expect that Treasury is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by October 18, Yellen said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:30 IST
Yellen: October 18 is point-of-no-return to deal with US debt
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling Congress that the Treasury Department will likely exhaust all of its "extraordinary measures" to avoid an unprecedented default on the government's obligations by October 18.

Yellen warned Congress three weeks ago that the Treasury would run out of maneuvering room by mid-October. In a Tuesday letter, she said economists were able to issue a specific date based on the amount of revenue the US had received in September from corporate and private quarterly tax payments.

Yellen's letter arrived the day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill to deal with the debt limit and approve a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown Friday.

"We now expect that Treasury is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by October 18,'' Yellen said. "At that point, we expect Treasury would be left with very limited resources that would be depleted quickly." Yellen said it was uncertain whether Treasury could meet all of the nation's commitments after that date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021