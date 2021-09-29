Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi HC

A 30-year-old police constable on Wednesday allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle outside Delhi High Court, said the police. The police said the deceased was posted outside gate no. 3 of the High Court and was found dead there.

Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi district Deepak Yadav said, "We received information that a 30-year-old constable, hailing from Alwar, had shot himself with his service rifle. He was declared dead on the spot. He had come for duty this morning and was stationed near Gate number 3 of Delhi High Court." Yadav further said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and a probe is underway to find out about the circumstances prompting him to take the step.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)