Left Menu

NCB Mumbai seizes 102 grams of brown sugar, one held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 102 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:05 IST
NCB Mumbai seizes 102 grams of brown sugar, one held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 102 grams of brown sugar from his possession. "NCB Mumbai in its continuous fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai, NCB Mumbai launched an operation at Bandra (W), Mumbai and seized Brown Sugar (Heroin) on September 28, 2021 and intercepted one person," the official release said.

On reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near the Fatima Manzil area in Bandra. One person namely Kadar Majid Shaikh was intercepted in the seizure of 102 grams of Brown Sugar (Heroin) from his abovesaid house on September 28. In this regard, NCB, Mumbai registered the case.

Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021