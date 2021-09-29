Left Menu

Kolkata: Building collapses in Ahiritola, 8 rescued

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:36 IST
Kolkata: Building collapses in Ahiritola, 8 rescued
Visuals from the spot (Photo/Twitter/DG-NDRF). Image Credit: ANI
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday rescued eight people after a two-storied building collapsed in the Ahiritola area of Kolkata. After the collapse, the NDRF team reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation. Following the rescue operation, the team saved all the eight trapped victims, informed DG-NDRF Satya Pradhan.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said, "2 storied #BuildingCollapse AhiriTola, Kolkata 8 victims trapped @2_ndrf promptly responds Joint ops with DMG-KP ALL 8 VICTIMS SAVED." Earlier in the day, two persons, including a 3-year-old were also killed after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata predicted an intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with the gusty wind over Kolkata and adjoining areas as cyclone storm 'Gulab' was likely to reach the West Bengal coast today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

